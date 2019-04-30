NLB working to meet demand on digital front

We thank Ms Wong Si Ying for her feedback (NLB could tweak app to encourage more to read, April 24).

The National Library Board (NLB) actively promotes reading and learning across all community groups.

The National Reading Movement was launched to encourage all Singaporeans to read more, read widely and read together, as well as to promote the use of our library resources, including the digital ones.

Indeed, as Ms Wong suggests, NLB has been working with schools to develop a love for reading and learning among students.

Activities to this end include assembly talks, storytelling, and mass borrowing, as well as the hosting of school exhibitions and performances at our libraries. NLB also works closely with teachers on reading activity toolkits and trains educators on conducting reading activities effectively on their premises.

We have been building up our digital collection which now stands at about half a million e-books and audiobooks, as well as thousands of e-newspapers and e-magazine titles from over 100 countries to meet the public's diverse interests and reading preferences.

Our e-learning videos, which enable users to learn on the go, can be accessed through the app.

NLB welcomes user feedback and appreciates Ms Wong's suggestion for the NLB Mobile app to include features to incentivise our patrons to read more.

Currently, the app has a rewards system for a popular children's reading programme: Book Bugs. We are looking at enhancing the rewards system to support other incentive programmes for adults and will take into consideration Ms Wong's suggestions.

To meet the demand for digital content and encourage more to read digital material, we have also launched virtual library touchpoints where the public can browse e-books and borrow on the spot. These eReads kiosks are available in some community centres, shopping malls and schools.

We will work at continuing to improve our services across the physical and digital formats.

Catherine Lau

Assistant Chief Executive

(Public Library Services)

National Library Board