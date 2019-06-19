Nip corridor clutter problem in bud

I am glad the issue of corridor clutter in HDB dwellings has been given prominence (In a flutter over corridor clutter in HDB estates, and 'Clutter culprits' a bane to their neighbours, both June 17).

It is a sheer waste of time and effort by the town council's officers who have to constantly attend to and monitor such an issue.

There are already clear town council by-laws and Singapore Civil Defence Force's prohibitions against corridor clutter.

Yet many still carry on, citing various reasons, many of which are selfish in nature.

I experienced this problem a few years ago when I was living at my sister's house.

The neighbour was "recycling" copper wires from used electrical appliances.

I raised this issue with the town council on many occasions, and also to the MP. Unfortunately, he told me that this issue would take a long time to resolve.

Many MPs are also advisers to the town council. I hope they have the political will to weed out this issue once and for all. This will save a lot of headaches for the officers on the ground.

We have elevated ourselves into a First World country and it is equally important that they can help to create a First World living environment for HDB dwellers too.

Chew Eng Hin