Newspapers must be independent and unbiased in reporting

Journalists have to be paid and media companies have to make a profit in order to sustain the universally acknowledged purpose of the news media: to ensure "that a democracy can hold its public servants to account".

Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group editor-in-chief, Mr Warren Fernandez, quoted extensively from various international forums and reports expressing the news media's fundamental responsibility: It is the watchdog for reporting wrongdoing and the platform to articulate views independent of government control (Securing the future of quality journalism, Sept 22).

For news companies like SPH to survive as a viable business, it must uphold this primary responsibility.

How it generates revenue in the digital age is the challenge.

But Singaporeans must first be convinced that the newspapers are independent and unbiased in reporting the news.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)