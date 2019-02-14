New tourist offerings must be unique, too

I beg to differ with some of Mr Chia Eu Foong's proposals for tourist activities here (Tourism Board should spice up tourist offerings in Singapore, Feb 12).

In particular, he had suggested livening up the Mandai area with activities such as a luge track, a dirt track or even a zip line running through Jurong Bird Park.

I do not think these are suitable as they not only replicate the activities available in Sentosa, but will also unsettle the birds and animals in Mandai.

Perhaps a better idea would be to have more events like the River Hongbao.

The event, spread over a few weeks of the Chinese New Year period, had magnificent firework displays by various countries, which were impressive.

Having more world-class fireworks - perhaps displays by more countries - will attract more tourists to Singapore.

A drone display by world-class experts held separately around the middle of the year may also attract more tourists.

What is important is not just having additional attractions, but whether such additions are suitable and unique, too.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip