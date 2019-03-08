New system might result in fewer students in some bands

Those who are in favour of subject-based banding in secondary schools in place of streaming should not cheer too soon (Subject-based banding to replace streaming in schools, March 6).

It is good that students who are taking subjects at the same level will have to be grouped into the same class for each lesson.

However, the Ministry of Education (MOE) should anticipate the problem that some schools will have with only a few students at one or two of these levels for some or all subjects.

Moreover, there may not be enough classrooms or teachers when there are so few students at some of these levels.

MOE should explain how this issue will be resolved.

Tan Peng Boon