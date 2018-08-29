New schemes put the burden on taxpayers

I share similar concerns with Dr Yik Keng Yeong about how the bill is going to be passed on to taxpayers for the Home Improvement Programme II and the Voluntary Early Redevelopment Scheme (Vers) (Tread carefully for massive undertaking; Aug 22).

As rightly pointed out by Dr Yik, Housing Board flat owners have already been highly subsidised by taxpayers, and such initiatives are good-to-have frills.

While those who stand to benefit from such schemes will welcome them, we must not lose sight of the fact that the Government has announced plans to increase the goods and services tax in the coming years due to increased spending on social needs.

Should Singapore's economy continue to grow exponentially and result in a surplus every year, it is reasonable to share the economic growth with citizens through such initiatives.

However, we need to be mindful that with an ageing population and a maturing economy, such frills might entail an overspent budget.

Additionally, would these schemes be automatically carried out in times of recession?

While we have a lead time of 20 years before such schemes will start to be implemented, the Government should share with the public how these initiatives would be funded without jeopardising our fiscal position or over-burdening taxpayers.

Perhaps a higher co-payment should be undertaken by flat owners who have voted for HIP II and a mere market compensation should be given to those who have successfully opted for Vers, as appropriate measures.

After all, at the end of a lease, the property is returned to the state regardless of whether it is an HDB flat or a private property.

Taxpayers should not be made to bear the burden of bailing out HDB flat owners whose leases are running out.

Lee Yong Se