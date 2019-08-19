New payment system for lawyers is an addition to modes available

We thank Mr Cheng Choon Fei (Safeguard clients if new payment system for lawyers is introduced, Aug 14) for his feedback on conditional fee agreements (CFAs).

The proposed introduction of CFAs is intended to add to the suite of available funding arrangements for legal proceedings and meant to better serve the needs of clients and their solicitors.

Traditional methods of payment, where payment of legal fees is not dependent on the outcome of a case, will remain available.

Appropriate safeguards will also be proposed to protect both clients' and solicitors' interests.

Still, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) has taken note of Mr Cheng's feedback and will consider it along with other views it might receive during the public consultation on CFAs that will be held in the coming weeks.

We welcome all views on the proposed amendments and they can be sent directly to MinLaw during the public consultation process.

Helenn Loh

Assistant Director, Corporate Communications

Ministry of Law