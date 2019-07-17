New label does not capture spirit of volunteerism

The social service or voluntary welfare sector in Singapore has progressed in many areas over the years. There is definitely more professionalism in its service delivery.

The Government and the National Council of Social Service have, over the years, given more support in terms of funding and expertise to help this sector build its capability.

However, I am uncomfortable with calling a voluntary welfare organisation (VWO) a social service agency (SSA). It tends to denote that VWOs are but mere recipients of grants and government funding (New name for voluntary welfare organisations - social service agencies, July 13).

Are we in danger of becoming over-reliant on government funding and losing the spirit of volunteerism that our "founders" had in them, and which drove them to set up the various VWOs?

I fear we may lose more than what may be gained from this name change.

No matter how many professionals we hire in our work, the welfare heart required to sustain the work remains critical in differentiating us from simply service providers.

Lose that VWO spirit, and all that we do becomes soulless.

Gwee Chen Teck