Never allow dictatorship-leaning behaviour here

I agree with Mr Osman Sidek, who said that while we appreciate the progress brought on by colonisation, we must also realise the indigenous society's sense of loss and injustice due to colonisation so as to develop our empathy towards many societies whose lands are occupied against their will even today (Anti-colonial sentiment directed at idea of colonisation; Feb 4).

More importantly, we must extend our empathy towards people living in countries ruled by dictators and oppressive regimes, where they are still being treated like second-and third-class citizens, even today.

In a similar vein, given the importance of the bicentennial commemoration, we must expressly commit to never allowing dictatorship-leaning behaviour to take root in a purpose-driven, pleasant, prosperous and progressive Singapore.

Cheang Peng Wah