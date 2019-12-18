Nets requested documents for verification, processing of refund

We refer to Mr Leong Kaiyan's letter (FlashPay card top-up via Nets failed, Dec 13).

We had requested documents, such as a statement printout from the top-up machine or Mr Leong's ATM statement, for verification and the processing of the refund.

We would like to clarify that there was no security breach.

We have since contacted Mr Leong to apologise for the inconvenience and informed him that he can go to any of Nets' top-up machines to get his refund.

Nets appreciates Mr Leong's feedback, and will continuously review our processes to provide better service to our customers.

Yew Toon Lin

Head, Customer Service and Operations

Nets