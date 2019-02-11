Need to treasure value of teamwork

One of the skills that students lack nowadays is the spirit of teamwork, and a big part of this is due to the "kiasu" mentality ingrained in Singaporeans at an early age.

This has led to an unhealthy educational system where students view each other as competitors and try their best to perform better than their classmates, often forgetting that as a class, they should all learn together.

Some examples would be not sharing notes and ignoring those that need help, among other things.

Students need to treasure the value of teamwork and schools must help cultivate this at a young age.

Ang Wah Yee Vanness, 14

Secondary 2 student