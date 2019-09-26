Need for more public awareness about migraine

I could not agree more with the comments in Dr Quek Koh Choon's letter (Don't just focus on economic cost of migraine, Sept 24).

Migraine is a common primary headache disorder and persons living with it are often disabled during an attack from both the painful and non-painful symptoms experienced.

A significant part of their lives are spent managing and enduring the condition during an attack, taking away precious time from the meaningful things in life both at home, socially and at the workplace. They are often stigmatised and misunderstood by those around them.

Many patients cared for at the National University Health System's Headache Disorders Service have certainly related the aforementioned concerns.

As physicians, our commitment is to empathise with these patients and strive to provide the most appropriate treatment, which emphasises a combination of lifestyle measures and medication.

The recently published data in The Straits Times on the economic burden of migraine in Singapore is but only one way to raise awareness of the condition.

The economic cost is only the tip of the iceberg. Work-related factors, among others, are considered important determinants of health by the World Health Organisation.

As such, the workplace should be viewed as an opportunity for health-related intervention, especially for persons living with migraine.

New treatments are available and offer newfound hope to patients living with this frequently debilitating condition.

Beyond economics, more studies are certainly required to unravel the effect of migraine on one's quality of life, which is undeniably more important.

Such compassion for those in pain should perhaps start through raising public awareness and multiple parties working together to improve the care of persons living with the condition.

Jonathan Ong (Dr)

Consultant

Division of Neurology

National University Hospital