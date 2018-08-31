Necessary to ensure vouchers reach right beneficiaries

We thank Mr Sean Lim Wei Xin for his feedback (Mail LED vouchers directly to households; Aug 22).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) is working together with the North East Community Development Council (CDC) to encourage households in one-and two-room public housing flats to use more energy-efficient lights under the "Switch and Save - Use LED" programme.

Each household living in these flats is offered a $25 voucher which it can exchange for LED lights.

As the vouchers are equivalent to cash, it is necessary to ensure that they are received by the intended beneficiaries.

The one-and two-room public housing flats include rental units whose occupants might change, and one unit is sometimes shared by two households.

Eligible households in the North East District can collect the vouchers from their community centres or residents' committee centres.

The North East CDC also works with volunteers to support those who may need help and to deliver these vouchers to them.

A roadshow on this programme was also held near the one-and two-room public housing flats in Punggol North. Eligible households were allowed to collect and redeem their vouchers for the LED lights at the roadshow.

NEA also gave residents tips on how they could cut their electricity consumption and play a part in Singapore's Year of Climate Action.

Irene Lee (Ms)

General Manager

North East Community Development Council

Ang Kok Kiat

Director, Resource Conservation Department

National Environment Agency