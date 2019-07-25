NEA working with relevant bodies to ensure standards

We thank Mr Chen Jiaxi for his letter (Act quickly to restore confidence on funeral profession, July 13).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) meets the Association of Funeral Directors Singapore regularly to discuss issues related to the after-death industry, including as recently as last month.

Earlier on, NEA also conducted environmental hygiene inspections on the 21 licensed funeral parlours with embalming facilities.

They were issued circulars reminding them of their responsibilities, as well as advisories on the handling of the deceased.

To meet the growing demand for after-death facilities and services, five new funeral parlour sites will be launched over the next 10 years, as well as a new crematorium.

These facilities include the new Funeral Parlour Complex at the former Mount Vernon Columbarium Complex locality. A new crematorium is being constructed near the Mandai Crematorium Complex, while inland ash scattering gardens are being planned at Choa Chu Kang Cemetery and the Mandai Crematorium complexes.

NEA will work closely with the Association of Funeral Directors Singapore and other stakeholders to address the challenges and improve the quality of facilities and services.

Wong Chiu Ying

Director, Memorial Facilities and Planning Department

National Environment Agency