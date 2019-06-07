NEA will act firmly against litterbugs

We thank Mr Molan Yeo for his letter (Littering at Kallang MRT station, May 24).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) is aware of the littering feedback at the vacant land near Kallang MRT station where people gather, and has stepped up enforcement and educational efforts in the area.

Educational banners to advise members of the public to bin their litter are on display there and the area pointed out by Mr Yeo has sufficient rubbish bins. We urge everyone to bin their litter.

The NEA takes firm action against litterbugs. Last year, about 39,000 tickets were issued for littering offences.

Repeat offenders have also been sentenced by the court to perform Corrective Work Order, and there were about 2,600 such orders last year.

We will continue to monitor the situation and take action in the area around Kallang MRT station.

While the NEA ensures that adequate cleaning is done in the area, keeping our public spaces clean requires continuous effort from everyone.

By not littering, we are doing the right thing by showing that we care for our environment, and consideration for our cleaners and fellow residents.

Tony Teo

Director, Environmental Public Health Operations

National Environment Agency