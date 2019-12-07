Forum: NEA guidelines for cleaning table tops not being followed

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has guidelines on cleaning table tops at retail food and beverage premises.

However, I have noticed that these guidelines are not practised at hawker centres, coffee shops and even the foodcourts operated by major players.

For example, the guidelines suggest that two different cloths should be used for cleaning and sanitising. But in practice, I see cleaners using the same dirty cloth for multiple tables and have never seen sanitising being done.

I suggest that NTUC Enterprise, the largest foodcourt operator in Singapore, take the lead in following the NEA's cleaning guidelines to make eating at public places a more pleasant experience, with other operators hopefully following suit.

Phuah Soon Ek