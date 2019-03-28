NEA acts on contractors violating noise regulations, and not only when there are complaints

We thank Mr Loong Chik Tong for his feedback (Understand link between noise and quality of life, March 18).

All contractors must abide by the noise regulations and keep within the noise limits stipulated by the National Environment Agency (NEA) when carrying out construction work.

NEA requires noise monitoring systems to be installed at all construction sites near residential and noise-sensitive premises, such as hospitals, schools and homes of the aged sick, so that the noise levels generated are continuously monitored to facilitate enforcement and ensure compliance.

NEA also inspects construction sites to ensure that the contractors comply strictly with the regulations and minimise noise nuisance. Contractors that exceed the permissible noise limits may be fined up to $40,000.

NEA will not hesitate to prosecute contractors that violate the noise regulations, and does not do so only when there are complaints from the public.

NEA recently launched the new $2 million Quieter Construction Innovation Fund to incentivise the construction industry to adopt innovative quieter construction equipment and methods.

This will help to reduce the impact of construction noise and achieve a quieter living environment for all.

Members of the public can give feedback on noise from construction sites at 1-800-CALL NEA (1-800-2255-632) or via the myENV app.

Fong Peng Keong

Director, Pollution Control Department

National Environment Agency