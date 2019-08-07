NDP ticket process fair, reviewed by auditors

We thank Mr Kevin Tan for his feedback (Give everyone a fair chance at attending National Day Parade, Aug 2).

The National Day Parade (NDP) ticket application system gives priority to those applying for tickets for the first time, as well as to applicants who were not allocated tickets in the previous year.

The ticketing process, including the electronic balloting of ticket applications, is reviewed by external auditors to ensure fairness and transparency.

We agree with Mr Tan on the need to optimise the experience of home viewers.

The NDP Executive Committee has been working closely with official broadcaster Mediacorp to have uninterrupted live broadcast, with no commercial breaks, from the Prologue.

Alroy Chua (Lieutenant-Colonel)

Head of Organising Secretariat

NDP 2019 Executive Committee