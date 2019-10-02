National unity the strongest defence against destabilising forces

It was heartening to read about the Sikh community's gracious riposte to the recent influencer debacle (Sikh group reaches out to Instagram user who made insensitive post, Sept 30).

This episode clearly demonstrates what Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said about how Singaporeans need to adapt to new forces, such as social media, where a single thoughtless post can go viral and cause offence, potentially with grave consequences (S'pore works hard to maintain religious harmony: PM Lee, Sept 25).

The Young Sikh Association's gracious gesture is also a good example of what Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said about ground-up initiatives by youth and interfaith groups, non-governmental organisations and others being crucial in building bonds and trust among people of different races and religions (Racial harmony requires ground-up efforts: Shanmugam, Sept 30).

Another race riot, or any riot for that matter, in Singapore would not be pretty, and those who wish Singapore ill will no doubt try all means, and under various guises, to instigate one to "divide and conquer" in order to destabilise us.

National unity and building a cohesive society that is anchored upon mutual trust will be our best response and strongest defence.

Woon Wee Min