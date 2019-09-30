National unity is best defence

Foreign interference in a country's domestic affairs is a long established fact. Even a big country like the US, which is well known for interfering in other countries, has not been spared the scourge.

Espionage and information theft relate not only to national security but to the contest for supremacy and dominance.

Singapore is vulnerable due to its strategic importance in the global balance of power.

Do we need new laws to tackle foreign meddling in Singapore's affairs? The Law Minister thinks so (S'pore needs laws to tackle foreign meddling in its affairs: Shanmugam, Sept 26).

Beyond the perimeter fence of legal actions, a country is most susceptible to foreign manipulation when there is widespread disillusionment with the status quo.

Frequently, the Achilles heel is ineptitude and corruption among the ruling elite, coupled with a divided society where inequalities of all forms exist - Singapore is currently nowhere near such dire conditions.

While appropriate laws are designed to keep foreign interference at bay, the most secure approach is to keep the people united through fair policies and good governance, as our founding fathers had done.

When threats are perceived, those in charge should take stock of their methods of governance, beyond enacting laws to safeguard a nation's sovereignty.

When citizens have a strong sense of belonging and have a vested interest in maintaining the country's integrity, foreign interference can still take place but will be resisted by the majority.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)