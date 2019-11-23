National surveys shouldn't be forced on people

I can understand how important the Labour Force Survey is for the Ministry of Manpower and also for the country. Still, I am baffled by the need for a $1,000 fine if citizens refuse to respond (Labour Force Survey important for accurate stats, Nov 21).

Shouldn't the survey be voluntary instead of mandatory?

It is wrong to force people to answer surveys under threat of a fine. I too have received such surveys and I rarely answer wholeheartedly because it is time-consuming. I find the questions too personal because I need to declare individual incomes for all household members. I also do not see the value of the accuracy of the entire survey.

The Statistics Act further threatens that false information is also an offence but how do you establish what is false?

The answer options provided for survey questions could lead to unclear data because certain answer options may be interpreted differently by respondents.

For example, the answer option "somewhat agree" may represent different things to different subjects and have its own meaning to each individual respondent.

The binary "yes" or "no" answer options can also be problematic. Respondents may answer "no" if the option "only once" is not available.

Agencies should not ask the same people to complete a survey repeatedly without respect for their time.

By all means conduct the surveys but respondents must do it willingly; if forced to respond, it is human nature to respond reluctantly and grudgingly.

Cheng Choon Fei