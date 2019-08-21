National Day Rally shows leaders' foresight, pragmatism

I was really impressed and consider myself very fortunate to be a Singaporean after listening to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's National Day Rally speech.

While other places in the region are embroiled in turmoil , our leaders have spent their time and the country's precious resources to address issues affecting our country and Singaporeans now and in the future.

It once again demonstrates our leaders' pragmatic and sensible approach to addressing national issues.

In particular, I want to compliment the Government for its strategies to defend against the global threat of climate change, and the forward thinking in the plans to develop the Greater Southern Waterfront and Pulau Brani.

Luo Siao Ping