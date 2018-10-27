MyTransport.SG beta app fully tested and functional

We refer to Mr Chong Ryh Huei's letter (LTA should warn users of risks in downloading its 'beta' software; Oct 20).

The MyTransport.SG app was first launched in 2011 to provide commuters with real-time transport information to help them better plan their journeys.

To date, the app has received more than 3.5 million downloads.

To improve the functionality and user-friendliness of the app, the Land Transport Authority conducted an extensive study with members of the public to gather their views and understand their needs.

The feedback we received was incorporated into the beta version of the refreshed MyTransport.SG app that was released on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on Sept 7.

It has been launched as a beta version to give the public time to adjust to the new user interface and provide flexibility for further enhancements before the existing app is discontinued.

It is fully functional and has been tested thoroughly for security and robustness prior to its launch.

We welcome suggestions from the public on how we can further enhance the app.

Peter Quek

Group Director for Information Technology, Cybersecurity & Digital Services

Land Transport Authority