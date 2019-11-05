Much being done to support parenthood

We share Dr Kenny Ching's desire to support family-building and raise the overall fertility rate (Sending out wrong signals about parenting, Oct 12).

This is why we have progressively enhanced childcare leave provisions to support Singaporeans in managing their work and family responsibilities.

Today, parents of Singaporean children aged below seven are eligible for six days of childcare leave per year, up from two days in 2008.

In 2013, we introduced two days of extended childcare leave per year for parents whose youngest children are between seven and 12 years of age. Employees, including parents, are entitled to annual leave; almost half have at least 15 days of leave.

Over the years, we have also enhanced maternity and paternity leave provisions.

In addition, we actively promote adoption of the Tripartite Standards on flexible work arrangements (FWAs) and unpaid leave for unexpected care needs. As of end-September, about 1,900 and 800 employers adopted these standards respectively, covering about 450,000 and 250,000 employees.

Additionally, we provide tangible support to employers to adopt more family-friendly practices.

For example, the Work-Life Grant provides funding support for employers to sustain their employees' adoption of FWAs.

The Government enhanced the grant last year and recently raised its budget to $100 million.

Contrary to Dr Ching's assertion, these developments send a clear and unequivocal signal to employers that parenthood is strongly supported.

Furthermore, the Tripartite Alliance for Fair Employment Practices regularly investigates complaints of workplace discrimination and has worked with the Ministry of Manpower for actions to be taken against errant employers.

When considering further enhancements to childcare leave provisions, the responsible approach is to take into account the interests of both employees and employers.

The Citizens' Panel on Work-Life Harmony is one example of the Government and tripartite partners working with citizens and the community to co-develop sustainable solutions, balancing the interests of all stakeholders.

Lim Tze Jiat

Director, Employment Standards & International Relations

Workplace Policy and Strategy Division

Ministry of Manpower

Fereen Liew (Dr)

Director, Marriage & Parenthood Policy Directorate

National Population & Talent Division