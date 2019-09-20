Much being done to promote strong marriages

We thank Mr Raymond Anthony Fernando for his feedback on strengthening marriage commitment among older couples (Ongoing programmes for married couples needed, Sept 9).

The Ministry of Social and Family Development works closely with partners to strengthen marriages through marriage preparation programmes, marriage enrichment programmes, parenting programmes as well as marital counselling support. These equip couples with useful communication and conflict resolution skills, and help couples better understand how their roles and expectations could change at different stages of their marriage journey.

The Families for Life Council organises the "I Still Do" campaign, an annual marriage outreach programme to encourage couples to love and care for each other and stay committed to a lasting marriage regardless of their differences.

All couples, regardless of age, can participate in the marriage enrichment talks, workshops, and interactive bonding activities to spend quality time together and strengthen their marital bonds.

Since last year, the Registry of Marriages and Registry of Muslim Marriages have also been organising the Golden Jubilee Wedding Celebrations as part of the "I Still Do" campaign, to honour couples in Singapore who are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary or beyond.

Couples renew their commitment to each other in the presence of their loved ones, and also receive a commemorative marriage certificate and medallion.

We also feature these inspirational Golden Jubilee couples in the media, where they share tips and anecdotes on how their marriages have stood the test of time, and serve as exemplars for us to emulate.

We will continue to promote healthy and strong marriages among all couples.

Tan Wei Long

Director, Family Policy Office

Family Development Group

Ministry of Social and Family Development