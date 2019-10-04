MSF reviewing contact channels for reporting of child abuse

We thank Mr Adam Reutens-Tan for his public spiritedness and have reached out to him to address his concerns (Make calls for help easier, Sept 20).

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) is reviewing our contact channels for the reporting of child abuse cases, and how information on MSF's website can be presented more clearly.

Where there are concerns over a child's safety, the public can contact the MSF's Child Protective Service at 1800-777-0000 or any of the three community-based Child Protection Specialist Centres, Big Love, Heart@Fei Yue or Safe Space ( visit www.go.gov.sg/msf-reportchildabuse for contact information), or their nearest Family Service Centre (visit www.msf.gov.sg/fsclocator to locate and contact your nearest FSC).

Alternatively, the public can contact the ComCare hotline at 1800-222-0000.

In a situation where there is imminent threat to life or safety, the public should call the Police at 999.

Everyone can play a role in keeping our children safe.

R. Jai Prakash

Director

Child Protective Service

Ministry of Social and Family Development