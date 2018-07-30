MRT station names should reflect areas served

The stations on the upcoming Jurong Region Line have been announced.

I have lived in Jurong West for 22 years and have noticed that some of the station names are not reflective of the areas they serve, nor are they the names the local community uses to refer to the areas.

Take, for instance, Peng Kang Hill station within Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

Very few people are aware of Peng Kang Hill, which is a hill located near NTU that is used for military training. Even those who know of this hill would put its location at Pasir Laba Road, approximately 1km from the station.

It is confusing to name a station after a landmark that is hardly known by people in the area.

Likewise, Bahar Junction station was presumably named after the nearby Jalan Bahar and Jalan Bahar Heavy Vehicle Park.

However, most residents refer to that area as either Gek Poh or West Grove, after a nearby primary school.

I urge the authorities to reconsider the names for the stations, for instance using Nanyang West, Nanyang and Nanyang East, respectively, for Peng Kang Hill, Nanyang Crescent and Nanyang Gateway stations; and West Grove for Bahar Junction station.

This would ensure the names remain relevant to the areas for a long time, enable the local community to relate to them, and also help better reflect the areas these stations are serving.

Zheng Wen Xin (Ms)