MRT service adequate to meet demand

We refer to Mr Natarajan S.K.'s letter (More frequent train service; Sept 28).

The Changi Airport Line (CAL) is an extension of the main East-West Line (EWL), which serves commuters travelling from Tanah Merah to Expo and Changi Airport stations.

Currently, only the middle track at Tanah Merah station can be used for trains travelling in both directions between Tanah Merah and Changi Airport stations.

It is technically not feasible for a shuttle train to run at a higher frequency only between Tanah Merah and Expo stations without adverse impact on the train service between Tanah Merah and Changi Airport stations.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has been closely monitoring train frequencies and ridership on the CAL, and has found the frequencies adequate for the current demand, with all commuters able to board the first train arriving at the platform.

To meet expected future growth in ridership towards the airport and Changi area, LTA is constructing an additional platform and another set of elevated tracks at Tanah Merah station.

When the project is completed in 2024, there will be two tracks for trains serving the CAL.

This will allow trains to arrive and depart the station at shorter intervals, thus allowing faster travel from Tanah Merah to Expo and Changi Airport stations.

We thank Mr Natarajan for the opportunity to clarify.

Adrian Cheong

Director, Rail Regulation & Licensing

Land Transport Authority