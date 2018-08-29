Movie accentuates social divide, stereotypes

Why is there all this hype about the movie Crazy Rich Asians?

Are wealth creation, living the good life and, in this case, a sense of entitlement as well, what we are obsessed with?

Is that all that matters at the heart of our society?

The movie certainly reinforces the divide that exists at the core of our community, which is growing wider with each passing day.

This is something that needs to be dealt with and eradicated over time.

But movies like Crazy Rich Asians - which revolves around the theme of being extremely wealthy - only stimulate more bad behaviour: envy, jealousy, being nosy and judgmental.

It is a shame that we put ourselves on the map with this movie as it only accentuates all the stereotypes found in our nation, especially when it comes to showing our people's negative qualities.

Many of us have witnessed such unbecoming behaviour.

Magnanimity, in every sense of the word, is often not practised.

It is a shame that we put ourselves on the map with this movie as it only accentuates all the stereotypes found in our nation, especially when it comes to showing our people's negative qualities.

There is no giving in either, let alone changing one's point of view, however inconvenient it may be for others.

These are essentially captured in the movie and the book.

Manoraj Rajathurai