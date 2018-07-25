Moves made to help switch to e-payment

We thank Mr David Kwok Ng Kan for his feedback (TransitLink, POSB not cashless; July 13).

TransitLink introduces new services to bring greater convenience to our commuters.

While we move forward in our journey towards a smart nation, TransitLink is mindful of commuters who may not have the means of e-payment for their travel transactions.

Hence, our ticket offices have continued to accept cash to serve this group of commuters.

For those using e-payment for their transactions, they can use the self-help ticketing machines at MRT stations and bus interchanges to top up their travel cards. All these machines accept payment via Nets.

Also, credit and debit cards can be used for top-ups, at no additional cost, at the general ticketing machines at all MRT stations.

Recently, TransitLink launched our first e-lobby with two TransitLink Kiosks at the Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub, providing commuters with 24/7 self-help service. These kiosks support on-the-spot application and collection of concession cards for immediate use, and accept payments using Nets, Mastercard, Visa and JCB credit and debit cards.

Eight kiosks have been installed at MRT stations and bus interchanges islandwide, with more to be deployed.

All these initiatives are aimed at promoting the adoption of e-payment and encouraging self-help in our public transport system.

Progressively, we will roll out more initiatives so that commuters can look forward to integrating both, self-help and e-payments, into their commuting experience.

DBS/POSB would like to clarify that all Cepas - or contactless e-purse application specification - card top-ups at DBS/POSB ATMs are free.

Corrine Ng (Ms)

Senior vice-president, Strategic Communications and Marketing

TransitLink

Anthony Seow

Head of Cards and Unsecured Loans

DBS Bank