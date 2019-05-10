Move to improve flu jab supply

We thank Ms Liang Li Yong for her letter (Getting flu vaccination at polyclinic seems impossible, May 6).

We are sorry for the cancellation of Ms Liang's appointment for flu vaccination on April 26.

After a temporary period of no stock, flu vaccines were replenished in mid-April.

However, due to the high demand, the stock of flu vaccines depleted sooner than expected.

A new batch of flu vaccines was ordered and was expected to arrive at the polyclinic in the morning on April 26.

However, due to a delivery delay, we were told that the vaccines could only be delivered to the clinic at the end of the day.

With this information, the polyclinic called Ms Liang to cancel her appointment. We should have communicated better and offered an alternative appointment to Ms Liang. We are sorry for the lapse.

We apologise for the inconvenience caused and would like to assure patients that steps are being taken to improve the stock situation for flu vaccines.

Patients can call our Call Centre on 6643-6969 or visit any SingHealth polyclinics to make an appointment for flu vaccination, or reach us at singhealthpolyclinics@singhealth.com.sg if they have further concerns.

We have since made arrangements for the vaccination.

Wong Wei Teen (Dr)

Deputy Clinic Director

SingHealth Polyclinics - Outram