Move captured crocodile to River Safari

From a natural history perspective, I was heartened to read of an estuarine crocodile measuring 3.4m long being found in a drain in Sungei Kadut Drive (Croc spotted in drain captured, June 22).

Not only is this crocodile species endangered in Singapore, I believe this is also one of the largest crocodiles to be found in the wild here.

Thus, I am concerned to learn that the National Parks Board (NParks) has transferred the reptile to a crocodile farm. I hope it does not mean the crocodile is going to be turned into a bag one day!

I appeal to NParks to send the crocodile to the River Safari instead, where I hope Wildlife Reserves Singapore will allow it to live out the rest of its life in safety and relative comfort.

Singaporeans and tourists can then be both educated and "entertained" as they marvel at how such a magnificent beast can survive in our urban landscape.

One day, after it dies, I also hope that it can be preserved by a taxidermist for future generations to view at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum.

Edwin Pang