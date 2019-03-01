Motivations aside, Govt spending to improve lives a good thing

Now that the elections are looming, some may suspect that the government "goodies" were timed to coincide with the polls (Merdeka package not timed for election: Chee Hong Tat, Feb 27).

However, my view is that whatever the motivation, a government spending public funds for the betterment of the country and the lives of its people cannot be a negative thing.

Those who are concerned that the Merdeka Generation Package is only an election gimmick should rest assured that voters nowadays can distinguish sincerity from pretence.

Voters have listened to the words and watched the actions of all politicians throughout the years.

They also have access to global news, which allows them to study politicians everywhere in the world, noting how their actions can positively or negatively impact their respective countries.

When Singaporeans cast their votes, they would have considered the action and inaction of politicians, whether in government or in the opposition.

They will not cast their votes based on just one package. Singaporeans are more discerning than that.

Agnes Sng Hwee Lee (Ms)