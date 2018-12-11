Most nature photographers are ethical

In his letter, Mr Neeraj Prabakharan said that a mob of photographers showed up "to capture a shot of the unfortunate bird" (Action needed against bird-baiting; Dec 5).

I would like to think that the bird was fortunate to be rescued by a caring couple.

The release date for the bird was announced on a birding forum on Facebook to encourage other birders to show support for the rescuers, as well as for them to witness the release of the rehabilitated rare bird back into the wild.

Of course, if a photo opportunity arises, it is only natural for people to want to take a shot of the bird, as birders know that released birds tend to fly off fast and the chances of getting a shot are close to zero.

The National Parks Board and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore often issue hefty summonses to errant and unethical photographers.

These are well-documented in the press and most of these incidents are also reported by fellow photographers as it is in everyone's interest that our flora and fauna thrive unimpeded in their natural environment so that these people can continue to enjoy their passion - nature photography.

Art Toh Keng Jeow