Most employers pay up salary claims in full

Transient Workers Count Too general manager Ethan Guo's letter does not provide a fair picture of what is happening on the ground (Bosses of foreign workers ignore court orders to pay up, Sept 5).

Most salary claims by workers are settled by the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) and in nine out of 10 cases, claimants receive full payment from their employers.

Only 10 per cent of salary claims remain unresolved after mediation by TADM. These are then brought before the Employment Claims Tribunals (ECT), the majority of which result in orders to the employers for payment.

When employers fail to comply with ECT orders, it is often because they are in financial difficulty.

Still, foreign workers in such situations are not left to fend for themselves. They generally receive payments from insurers or the Migrant Workers' Assistance Fund.

Overall, the incidence of wilful non-compliance with ECT orders is low (about 1 per cent). The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) investigates and prosecutes all such cases.

Early reporting of arrears is critical to improve the chance of full recovery. It is why MOM consistently educates workers to approach TADM as soon as they encounter arrears, and urges non-governmental organisations that assist foreign workers to do the same.

Christine Loh

Director, Employment Standards Enforcement Labour Relations and Workplaces Division

Ministry of Manpower

Kandhavel Periyasamy

General Manager

Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management