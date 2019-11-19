Forum: More transparency needed in funeral business

The National Environmental Agency (NEA) should be commended for putting up useful public information about post-death matters to better guide the public.

On its website, it lists down undertakers and embalmers who have undergone Basic Infection Control Training conducted by the Ministry of Health. However, this list has not been updated since October 2016.

A quick check with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority on the business profiles of the list of 86 undertakers showed that at least 13 of the named entities have a status of either "struck off", "cancelled", "terminated" or "ceased registration". Four of the embalmers on the list work for companies that have either been "terminated" or "cancelled".

The present list can be misleading to the public, and it is important that the NEA updates it on a more regular basis.

The Association of Funeral Directors on its website also publishes details of funeral directors that the public can refer to in times of need.

At least 23 of the 36 companies listed are not unique entities in and of themselves.

These companies are either registered under the same address to the same owner, or are connected via the same contact number across the seemingly different companies.

It may appear like there are choices, when it is not the case.

Given that the public has little or no knowledge of the funeral profession, there is an urgent need for more transparency by both the government agencies and the business owners that they work closely with.

Also, given that funeral expenses can be high, it is important that the public is able to conduct due diligence when choosing a funeral director.

These measures will go a long way towards raising the standards of the funeral profession and enhancing the integrity of this business.

Chen Jiaxi