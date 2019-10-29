More Traffic Police presence needed on roads

The Traffic Police have the responsibility to influence driver behaviour. But they seem to be a rare sight on our roads, and I believe this is why they detected 34 violations during a recent covert six-hour operation (34 violations detected in Traffic Police op, Oct 24).

If there were more of such covert operations, our roads could be made much safer.

When there is a lack of police presence on the roads, drivers will misbehave because they can and do get away with it.

Traffic rules are flagrantly flouted. Commercial and heavy vehicles can be seen travelling dangerously at speeds way above the legal limit and showing poor lane discipline.

Assuming that the Traffic Police are aware of such poor driver behaviour on our roads, they do not seem to be actively tackling the problem. There is no lack of technology that can be harnessed to assist the Traffic Police to do their job.

Road safety is a shared responsibility. The majority of drivers are doing their part by observing speed limits, maintaining lane discipline and being considerate.

The minority of drivers who misbehave must be taken to task and their behaviour corrected. The Traffic Police must do more in this respect.

Tony Lim Thiam Poh