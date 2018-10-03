More to beauty than meets the eye

Today, with the increasing emphasis on "beauty" on social media, there are certain standards that an individual must meet to be considered "beautiful" - unrealistically flawless skin and hourglass bodies are just a couple of them.

In my opinion, beauty is more than just a physical attribute.

It isn't something you can see with your naked eye but is rather about how you feel.

Beauty is more than a term used to describe looks. In fact, being kind, humble and honest should make us more beautiful people.

Beauty is accepting your own quirks and "flaws" and being able to own all your imperfections, using them as stepping stones instead of restraints.

You are the only one who has the ability to allow yourself to stand out and be the best version of yourself. After all, beauty is only one's opinion of himself.

As actress Marilyn Monroe supposedly said: "Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius and it's better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring."

Anushka Gupta, 16

Secondary school student