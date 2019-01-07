More teachers like Madam Azlina

After reading about Madam Azlina Hassan hugging her pupils, all I could think of is that we need more teachers like her (Teck Whye Primary School teacher gives all her pupils their PSLE results with a warm hug; Nov 23, 2018).

Being a teacher is not just about presenting facts and methods to students. Teachers in the 21st century should strive to build a rapport with students too.

Personal engagement is especially crucial in primary school as pupils are in the critical stage of forming their values.

I hope that all teachers are able to connect with their students, give them the encouragement they need and be positive role models.

Hai Oufan, 17

Junior College Year 1 student