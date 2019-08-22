More synergies needed to fight childhood myopia

The picture book Amanda The Panda: Outdoor Play Keeps Myopia Away by the Singapore National Eye Centre's directors is aimed at educating parents and children on good vision care and habits (New centre brings myopia care closer to community, Aug 17).

It recommends two hours of outdoor play daily to combat childhood myopia.

My Primary 2 daughter's myopia has been worsening.

My husband and I are both working and find it a struggle to ensure that she gets two hours of outdoor play daily. She has two hours of physical education classes in school every week.

But from what she tells me, the classes are usually held indoors.

Since a child spends almost seven hours daily in school, there must be more synergies between the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health to ensure that a child gets outdoor play in school daily.

It is only when we all work together that we can combat childhood myopia.

Aw Wen Ni