More rigorous process to gauge views on short-term stays

We refer to the recent editorial and letters questioning the need for a survey on the proposed regulatory framework for short-term accommodation (Needless delay to short-term stay ruling, July 28; Rules on short-term stays must protect home owners, by Mr Herve Michel, July 30; Authorities dragging their feet on short-term rental issue, by Mr Toh Cheng Seong, July 26; and Time for S'pore to embrace Airbnb-style stays, by Mr Denis Edward, July 26).

The recent public consultation was conducted online and garnered some useful responses. But since short-term accommodation is a complex matter that impacts all home owners, there is a need to engage with a broader and more representative segment of the population.

In particular, the survey will go beyond simply getting members of the public to fill up a survey form.

We intend to interview different groups of respondents on the specific parameters of the proposed regulatory framework, to assess if there is a need for any further fine-tuning.

The findings of the survey will also allow us to determine if there are certain areas that are more amenable to short-term accommodation.

The Straits Times editorial itself had suggested that one way to move forward is by ring-fencing private property in designated areas for short-term accommodation.

This is precisely why we need a more rigorous data-based process - to better understand ground feedback and sentiments in these areas before we proceed with any such moves.

Goh Chin Chin (Ms)

Group Director

Development Control Group

Urban Redevelopment Authority