More reactions from readers

Many cities like Amsterdam and Melbourne have dedicated paths for bicycles. I strongly urge the authorities here to accelerate building such paths for our cyclists and personal mobility device (PMD) users on major roads to complement our Park Connector Network, and, with it, post signs at junctions and blind spots to warn users to keep a proper lookout.

Rodney Neo Eng Chong

The principle is fundamental.

On pedestrian pathways, the pedestrian has absolute rights.

On cycle paths, cyclists have their rights.

On the road, the motorists should have their rights, and not have cyclists blocking their path and riding slowly in all directions.

George Wong Seow Choon (Dr)

Perhaps, the Land Transport Authority could make it mandatory for all PMD owners to install a device that starts flashing a light when the recommended speed limit of 10 kmh is breached.

The recommended speed limit of 10kmh should also be similarly applied to bicycles on park connectors and cycling paths.

Even at 10kmh, any collision is likely to cause serious injury.

I hope that with education and continued regulatory measures, we can see the safe integration of PMDs into our society.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan

I would recommend banning the use of PMDs in crowded areas, except by those with mobility issues, like people with physical disabilities and the elderly.

If this cannot be done, then the able-bodied PMD users should dismount when sharing footpaths with pedestrians or ride on the side of the road.

Expecting PMD users to self-regulate their speed is not a good idea. We cannot expect everyone to pay heed to that.

Vivien Goh Choon Lian (Ms)