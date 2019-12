A workgroup set up to review informed consent and disciplinary proceedings has recommended that doctors must answer any questions from patients (Doctors to get guidelines on what to tell patients, Dec 4).

When patients ask more questions, they add to consultation time.

If doctors are to answer all sorts of questions, they should charge more because longer consultations will result in them seeing fewer patients.

Are patients prepared to pay more for such extended consultations?

Cheng Choon Fei