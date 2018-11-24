More open dialogue sessions with MPs needed

Having more ministers at constituency visits is a good initiative by the Government, but I do hope that this effort does not taper off after the election (More ministers at constituency visits as Government plans discussion series to hear people's views; July 15).

Usually, Singaporeans start seeing MPs or grassroots leaders dropping by their neighbourhoods at least one year before an election to engage with the residents, but the leaders appear to do so in a hurried manner.

We are in the 21st century and most citizens are well-educated and knowledgeable.

Everyone wants to address their concerns with their MPs in an open platform and hear from other residents as well.

I hope that the MPs will set up more open dialogue sessions in each neighbourhood.

Gabriel Ong