More new hawker centres needed

Our population is increasing and new towns are being built but new hawker centres are not built in tandem (Changes to packed CBD hawker centres needed, Nov 22).

The problems encountered at hawker centres in the Central Business District - long queues, insufficient tables and chairs, choping - are evident in centres throughout the island.

The Government has spent a lot on upgrading and renovating existing centres, citing that they are old and need better ventilation and flooring. But it has overlooked, the need for new centres.

Just this year alone, in the area where I live, I have witnessed upgrading works at the four hawker centres I visit regularly: in Boon Keng, Block 409 Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh Lorong 8 and Lorong 4.

The renovation normally takes slightly more then two months and during that period, diners are forced to patronise other centres, and this invariably leads to long queues and waits.

Neo Poh Goon