More needs to be done after breach at SingHealth

I am concerned with the way SingHealth is communicating with people who have had their personal records accessed (Info on 1.5m SingHealth patients stolen in worst cyber attack; July 21).

The SMS from SingHealth informs people that their: "name, IC, address, gender, race & birth date were accessed but not altered. Mobile no. medical & financial info unaffected. No action needed. We apologise for anxiety caused".

However, the level of personal details accessed should prompt further action on the part of the Government.

The hackers have accessed all the personal data required to commit identity fraud.

The most common questions asked by institutions like banks and telcos to verify a person's identity are his name, identity card number, and date of birth.

Shawn Low

