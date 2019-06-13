More firms should join Say Yes to Waste Less campaign

I applaud the National Environment Agency's (NEA) efforts in moving Singapore towards a more sustainable and more environmentally friendly future with the Say Yes to Waste Less campaign (Nationwide push to reduce disposables, encourage reusables, June 9).

However, will there be any accountability to ensure that firms follow through on their pledges?

Furthermore, in view of growing number of reports on the gravity of the plastic pollution problem, the Government should consider reviving legislation to impose a ban on single-use plastic bags or introducing a levy for plastic bags in the country.

Prominent absentees from the list of participating companies provided by NEA are bubble tea companies and bakeries.

These are known for their use of single-use plastics, and it would be fantastic if these companies would step forward and commit to reforming their business models for the sake of the environment.

Initiatives like this and the recent move by some food and beverage companies to phase out the use of plastic straws are good and should be encouraged.

However, we must continue to progress and look towards the removal of single-use plastics completely and in all industries.

Hubert Yeo Jing Jie