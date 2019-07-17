More changes needed in training of doctors

The new admission system for medical students at the National University of Singapore is a much welcome change (NUS medical school sees greater diversity in intake, July 15).

Hopefully, this is one of many changes that will address the various problems that have affected doctors' morale in recent years.

Holistic patient care is only possible with the holistic training of doctors. But this form of training was sadly lost in the transition to an ill-conceived training system that streamed fresh medical graduates into specialities much too early in their careers.

Many senior doctors will remember how skilled and learned predecessors taught them the value of sound, broad-based training that preceded specialist training.

As a result, these doctors are well grounded in broad-based medical knowledge and also skilled and knowledgeable in their respective specialities.

Do not discard this well-tested mode of training as "old school".

Being selected for medical school is only the first step of training. Policymakers from both the Education and Health ministries should reach a realistic and common understanding of the number of doctors needed in the long term and the direction of medical training.

The situation where doctors pass higher examinations, yet encounter no positions to complete their training should never occur.

Doctors, curriculum developers and teachers of medical students share equal responsibility in ensuring that Singapore doctors are safe, skilled and knowledgeable.

The opportunities for doctors to receive practical training, particularly in surgical skills, are becoming more inadequate.

There is an urgent need for the Ministry of Health to address this deficiency and resolve the problem.

Building trust with patients is undoubtedly important. But no less important is the need for medical students and doctors to develop trust in those who dictate their training and career advancement.

Every error made is an expensive error when weighed against human lives.

Ho Ting Fei (Dr)