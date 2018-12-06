More can be done to address social divide

Singapore has gone through different phases in the course of its struggle for survival, from independence and prosperity as a major trade centre to two financial crises and more growth.

Today's economic and socio-political climate has spawned a totally different set of problems, one of which is the social divide that will split our society into two if nothing is done soon enough.

It is, in fact, a universal problem.

Though redress has been earnest on this front, a lot more remains to be done and it has now become clear to everyone that we must either swim or sink together.

The chain is indeed only as strong as its weakest link.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip