MOM must do more to help S'poreans get jobs

The reply from Mr Terence Ho of the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) does not really show how effective the "many measures" have been in helping Singaporeans secure employment (Many measures taken to help the unemployed; July 6).

The statistics cited vacillated from "more than 25,000 locals found jobs" to "more than 2,200 Singaporean PMETs were hired" .

Also, MOM did not address the point as to why Singaporeans, who are continuously told to upgrade and upskill to stay relevant for the future, cannot take on the jobs held by Training Employment Pass or Work Permit holders.

Singaporeans know of many who have lost their jobs these past years.

For Singaporeans, having a job to support the family is like water - existential.

MOM must not only be, but must also be seen to be, helping Singaporeans secure employment.

Though MOM cited progress has been made regarding the Fair Consideration Framework, there are still 350 - not an insignificant number - on its watch list of companies that do not practise fair hiring of Singaporeans.

Above all, MOM must not lump Singaporeans together with permanent residents as "locals" in its statistics.

Tan Soon Hock